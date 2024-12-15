Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

