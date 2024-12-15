GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,647 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $28,551,961.44. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,503 shares of company stock worth $4,102,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $206.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $99.90 and a one year high of $210.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

