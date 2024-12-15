Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle during the third quarter valued at $165,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $1,044,783.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,951,819.89. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,214. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,752,707. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.
SEZL opened at $309.01 on Friday. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $477.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
