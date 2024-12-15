DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,297 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,393,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,070,000 after buying an additional 490,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DT Midstream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 30.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,978,000 after purchasing an additional 267,269 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,024,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1,476.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 754,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM opened at $100.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

