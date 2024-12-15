Stifel Financial Corp Sells 562 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.31% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $690,271.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,953.92. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. The trade was a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.