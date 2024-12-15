Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $144,737.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,630.40. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $176,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.