UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 9,984 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 291,286 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $970.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

