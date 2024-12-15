UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 525.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 45.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter valued at $9,535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

REV Group Stock Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.61. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97.

REV Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from REV Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

