Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,782 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $2,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,973,153.18. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ COOP opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.41. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.95.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

