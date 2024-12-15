iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

