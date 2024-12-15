UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 1,303.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 134,853 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 30.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Oddity Tech by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 295,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 245,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Oddity Tech by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oddity Tech stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 4.45.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.47 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Oddity Tech from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

