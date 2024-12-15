Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.29 Million Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.37% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMUB opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

