Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 219,609 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 81.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTR opened at $6.03 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

