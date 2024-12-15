First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 459.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 32.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

