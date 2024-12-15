Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 122.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $92,652.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,964.94. The trade was a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Holzshu sold 8,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.21, for a total value of $2,855,989.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,744,821.34. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,290 shares of company stock worth $17,959,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $380.57 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $8.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.61. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Stephens increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $299.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.60.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

