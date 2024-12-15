Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,479 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.41% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after buying an additional 166,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 105,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $28.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.