Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,825 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy acquired 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares in the company, valued at $55,159,707.85. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,090. The trade was a 6.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

