Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KROS. BTIG Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $762.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

