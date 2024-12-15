Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,077 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,354 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Georges Gemayel sold 14,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $520,480.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,595.30. This represents a 51.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $554,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,236. This trade represents a 64.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $36.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $39.37.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.35 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

