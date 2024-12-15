Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 462 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 762.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,600. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC opened at $198.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.17. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.