Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,970 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 219,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,654 shares during the period.

BATS:NUSC opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.93. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

