Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 10,885 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 86.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

