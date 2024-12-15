Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 483,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 221,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,744.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 802,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 758,599 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 59.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.82. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.64 EPS for the current year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

