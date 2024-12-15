Captrust Financial Advisors Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $1,157,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,112,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 53.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,812 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 22,692 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE STM opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

