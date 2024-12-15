Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at HC Wainwright

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 149.60% from the stock’s current price.

KROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair cut Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after buying an additional 46,041 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 140.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 35,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $868,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 947,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 577,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

