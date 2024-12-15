Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.com by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,058,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after acquiring an additional 447,264 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,800,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

JD.com Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ JD opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.38.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.