Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,221 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vale were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 2.2 %

VALE opened at $9.26 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research cut Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.