Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KROS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ KROS opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $532,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

