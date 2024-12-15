Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 662 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aramark were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aramark by 25.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,263,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $3,634,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Aramark Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Aramark has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.001 dividend. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

