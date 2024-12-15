Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 488 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copa were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Copa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Copa by 69,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $87.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.57.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Copa had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $854.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Copa’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

