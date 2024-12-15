Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $327,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,027 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,084 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.