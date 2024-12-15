Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 8,988 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 54.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,415,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,536,000 after buying an additional 1,547,344 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,113 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $27,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 52.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 811,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 295.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 722,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 539,990 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -144.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntsman

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.