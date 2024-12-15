Captrust Financial Advisors Has $280,000 Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4,836.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter worth about $984,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $51.19 on Friday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.