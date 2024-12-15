Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $291,000 in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,420,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.91. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

