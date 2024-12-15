UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 91,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 52.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EQNR opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

