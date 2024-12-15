Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 146.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 96,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,940,000 after acquiring an additional 454,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

