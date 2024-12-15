Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 943.4% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.1 %

PAAS opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.64 and a beta of 1.28. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.28%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

