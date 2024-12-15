Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,817 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPH. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $962.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

