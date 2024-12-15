ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,369 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in ADT by 46.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,577 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.49. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

