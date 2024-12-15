Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $394.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $397.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

