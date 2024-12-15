Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 1,187 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 532,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

BFAM stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.43. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

