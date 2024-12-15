Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 28,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $442,842.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,550.91. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total value of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,597.08. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

