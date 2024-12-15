Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 144.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,007,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 205,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.15 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $496.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,700.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 390,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,586.72. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $31,602.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,263.40. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $135,295. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

