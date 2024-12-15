Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 585,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,457 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 6,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $10,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,920,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,469,854.52. The trade was a 13.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.27 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

