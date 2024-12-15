Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $32,000 in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coffee by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.
Coffee Price Performance
Shares of JVA opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on JVA
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.