Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $32,000 in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coffee by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JVA

Coffee Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.