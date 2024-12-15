Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its position in Genasys by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 172,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,550 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Genasys by 57.9% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 190,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 69,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 467,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 87,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genasys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 237,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Genasys from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Genasys from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, Director William H. Dodd purchased 16,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,266.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,771.35. The trade was a 38.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

GNSS stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

