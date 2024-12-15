Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.38% of NanoViricides worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.89. NanoViricides, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NanoViricides from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.
NanoViricides Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
