Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.38% of NanoViricides worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.89. NanoViricides, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NanoViricides ( NYSE:NNVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NanoViricides from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NanoViricides

NanoViricides Profile

(Free Report)

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.