Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in PACS Group during the third quarter worth $4,259,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,970,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACS Group by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 143,389 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PACS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,991,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PACS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000.

PACS Group Stock Up 3.8 %

PACS Group stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. PACS Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PACS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

PACS Group Profile

(Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

