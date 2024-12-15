Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $62,000 in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vista Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vista Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VGZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

