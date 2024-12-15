Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,466 Shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Global X Clean Tech ETF worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 207,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $7.16 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

